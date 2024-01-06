Veracity Capital LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.