ETF Store Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $396.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.73. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $260.34 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

