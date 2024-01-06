Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,653 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $70,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,927,000 after acquiring an additional 447,560 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,528,966.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,528,966.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,574. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

