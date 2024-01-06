Powerledger (POWR) Trading 117% Higher This Week

Powerledger (POWR) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded up 117% against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001948 BTC on major exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $410.99 million and $536.66 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a trailblazing blockchain platform facilitating decentralized renewable energy trading. Initially rooted in Ethereum’s blockchain, it has transitioned to a custom, energy-focused blockchain that ensures efficiency and broad scalability, vital for the myriad microtransactions in energy trade. Founded by Dr. Jemma Green, Dave Martin, John Bulich, and Jenni Conroy in 2016, the platform emphasizes sustainability, aiming to make green energy more accessible while reducing carbon footprints. The evolution of its native token, $POWR, mirrors the platform’s growth, adapting to new roles in transaction fees and ecosystem integration. The team’s commitment to regular updates and innovation ensures Power Ledger remains at the energy sector’s forefront.”

