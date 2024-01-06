Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
RDUS stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.79%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,035,000 after purchasing an additional 524,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,518 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,051,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.
RDUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.
