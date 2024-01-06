Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $231.20

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 231.20 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 223.20 ($2.84). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.85), with a volume of 848,487 shares changing hands.

Serica Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £846.82 million, a PE ratio of 300.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

