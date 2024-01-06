ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Boosted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 873.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

