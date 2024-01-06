Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $252.67

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.67 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.69). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.54), with a volume of 33,808 shares changing hands.

Braemar Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £86.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3,266.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 262.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 252.65.

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Braemar

In related news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 34,511 shares of Braemar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.51), for a total value of £95,250.36 ($121,291.68). Corporate insiders own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

