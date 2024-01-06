Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 3,478 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $101.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.