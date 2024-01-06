RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in RTX by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

