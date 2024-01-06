SingularityNET Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.75 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $272.73 million and approximately $38.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00018167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,895.79 or 1.00004589 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011558 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00182961 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003590 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.3521397 with 1,249,851,018.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.26629807 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $45,040,859.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.