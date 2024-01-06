Vow (VOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $186.32 Million

Vow (VOW) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $186.32 million and $449,738.78 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vow

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

