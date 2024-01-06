Prom Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $97.20 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00012134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00018167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,895.79 or 1.00004589 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011558 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00182961 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.14157158 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,103,537.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

