DEI Price Tops $0.0209 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, DEI has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $155.59 million and approximately $18.42 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00149343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009191 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

