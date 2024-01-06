S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,235.84

Shares of S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,235.84 ($28.47) and traded as low as GBX 2,098 ($26.72). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,240 ($28.52), with a volume of 1,986 shares.

S&U Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £272.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 47.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,179.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,235.35.

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

