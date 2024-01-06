Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.14. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 33,695 shares traded.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Soda

Jones Soda Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Soda Co. ( OTCMKTS:JSDA Free Report ) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Jones Soda worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

