Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.60. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 11,651 shares changing hands.

Nanophase Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It produces engineered nanomaterial products from antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide formulation for use in various markets, such as energy storage, exterior coatings, integrated circuiy and data storage, optical surface polishing, personal care, plastics, and textiles.

