Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.73

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.73 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 32.10 ($0.41). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 232,205 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.53) price target on shares of Ilika in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a market cap of £59.62 million, a PE ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.71.

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

