Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.06. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

Crown Point Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.99. The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.93 million for the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.07% and a negative net margin of 35.71%.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also holds interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions in Tierra del Fuego; and Chañares Herrados exploitation concession located in the Cuyano Basin.

