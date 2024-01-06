First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.73

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.73 and traded as low as $8.68. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 10,679 shares changing hands.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $130.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

