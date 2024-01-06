Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares traded.
Mosaic Capital Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.50.
Mosaic Capital Company Profile
Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mosaic Capital
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.