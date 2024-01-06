Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.14. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 5,075 shares changing hands.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
