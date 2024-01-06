TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.25. TSS shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 372,060 shares changing hands.

TSS Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of $6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

