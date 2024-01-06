Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.74

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as low as $8.16. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 594,344 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -369.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert E. Cauley bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

