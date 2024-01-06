BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.73. BAB shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 2,504 shares traded.
BAB Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.09.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 13.01%.
BAB Dividend Announcement
About BAB
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BAB
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.