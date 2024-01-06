BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.73. BAB shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 2,504 shares traded.

BAB Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.09.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 13.01%.

BAB Dividend Announcement

About BAB

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.68%.

(Get Free Report)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.