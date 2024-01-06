Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $165.94 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187,352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $165,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,404,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,852,000 after purchasing an additional 74,369 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 519,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.04. 657,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,645. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

