Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as low as $5.10. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 3,810 shares trading hands.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

(Get Free Report)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, cargo terminal, and aircraft engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.