Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $11.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,408.14. 321,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,713. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,151.16 and a 1-year high of $3,580.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,234.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,061.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,465.84.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

