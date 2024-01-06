Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.60. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 49,510 shares changing hands.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.12.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

