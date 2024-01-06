Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Lam Research worth $186,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lam Research by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,539 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $732.40. The stock had a trading volume of 818,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,831. The company has a 50-day moving average of $714.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $420.36 and a fifty-two week high of $801.29. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

