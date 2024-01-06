Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.13. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 53,564 shares changing hands.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Atico Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of C$20.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.0412186 EPS for the current year.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.