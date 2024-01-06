Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $192.97 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 4.36% of Maximus worth $192,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Maximus by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Maximus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Maximus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 209,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Maximus by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,387. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $89.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

