CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,743.72

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,743.72 ($22.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,607 ($20.46). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,614 ($20.55), with a volume of 191,694 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVSG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($30.18) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.19) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

CVS Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,564.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,739.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,723.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, insider Robin Alfonso sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.59), for a total value of £52,035.06 ($66,261.38). 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

See Also

