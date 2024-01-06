Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 220,638 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,025,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220,638 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $206,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.51.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,759,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,534. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

