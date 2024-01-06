Penobscot Wealth Management Sells 433 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Penobscot Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 215.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

IDXX stock opened at $537.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.09. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $568.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.