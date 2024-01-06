Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,158,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 415,415 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.59% of Williams Companies worth $236,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $35.55. 6,211,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

