Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Position Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,879,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114,877 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $246,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,816,000 after acquiring an additional 138,215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. 1,454,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,065 shares of company stock worth $3,242,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

