Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 3,969 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,181,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $279,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 82.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,955.1% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Open Text Stock Up 1.0 %

OTEX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. 354,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,553. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

