Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 534,743 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,971,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $344,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.38. 1,138,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,236. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.36%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

