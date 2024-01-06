Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,397 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.46% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $270,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 253,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. 2,810,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,845. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

