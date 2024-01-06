MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 85,301 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,301 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $74,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $117.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.62. The stock has a market cap of $296.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

