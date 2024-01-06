Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,336,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,515 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $498,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,386. The firm has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $307.57 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

