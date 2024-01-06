Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,770,139 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,745 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.97% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $432,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,462,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,072,684,000 after buying an additional 1,157,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,359 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,645,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $282,147,000 after purchasing an additional 268,925 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. 2,231,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

