Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Glaukos comprises 2.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Glaukos worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.11. 801,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,923. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $86.53.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $6,789,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $49,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $6,789,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,151,119. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

