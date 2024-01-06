Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.25% of Albemarle worth $50,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.05. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

