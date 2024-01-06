Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 46,685 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.20% of Carrier Global worth $92,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. 3,123,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,815. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

