T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $70,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

TMUS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,544,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,260. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $188.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

