Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,774 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Fortinet worth $52,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.1 %

FTNT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,912,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,059. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

