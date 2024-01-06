Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 21,736 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $48,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,033. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.75 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

