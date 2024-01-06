Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,578 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $42,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 58,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

NOW traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $676.16. The company had a trading volume of 717,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,167. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $668.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.80.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

